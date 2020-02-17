Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption Midfielder Jordan Sinnott died after a night out in Retford in January

More than £1,400 has been raised in an auction of signed football items in honour of footballer Jordan Sinnott.

The 25-year-old died after suffering a fractured skull on a night out in Retford, Nottinghamshire in January.

He played for non-league team Matlock Town and since his death football clubs from around the world have donated shirts in his memory.

Friends of Sinnott said the response to their auction had been "brilliant".

Sunday's auction on Twitter included signed boots from Wayne Rooney which sold for £650 and shirts from Newcastle United, Watford and Sheffield United.

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes said: "Jordan was a really close friend of mine and we wanted to do something to help his family and something his friends could get behind.

"His family have been overwhelmed with the support and they are thankful for everyone helping them through this time."

He said money from the auction will go to Jordan's family who are considering setting up a foundation in his name.

A further appeal for football shirts to be donated to Sport Relief after the funeral continues.

The appeal started by friends and family has now collected more than 600 shirts which have come from 23 different countries in five continents, and four different sports.

"It's been so heart-warming to see everything that has come through," said Matt Crooks who had known Sinnott since they were 14.

"I'm so proud of the friends and family who have done it and so thankful for everybody who has helped to carry his name on and remember what a great person he was."

