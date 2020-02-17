Image copyright Google Image caption A man's body was found by police in a property in Manchester Street, Derby, on Saturday

A 47-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man's body was found at a property in Derby.

The man's body was found by Derbyshire Police at the property in Manchester Street at 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

Magdalena Kissova, also of Manchester Street, was charged with the man's murder, and she will appear at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 24 and 33, have also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

