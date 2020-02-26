Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Graham Snell was last seen alive on 19 June

The head and arms of a man have been found by murder detectives, a court has heard.

The body parts - which are "assumed" to belong to Graham Snell, 71 - were found on Monday, a pre-trial hearing at Derby Crown Court was told.

Other parts of the body of "well-known and well-liked" Mr Snell were found in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, in July.

Daniel Walsh, 30, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, denies murdering Mr Snell and is due to stand trial next month.

At the pre-trial hearing, prosecutor Peter Joyce QC said searches on Monday "led to the recovery of the head" in one area.

He said they were "making the assumption" it belonged to Mr Snell.

He added the "left and right arms and hands" were found in another area on the same day.

"They were taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary on the date of their recovery for Professor [Guy] Rutty to examine these three separate body parts recovered from the area.

"He has to make sure that they are parts of the same body," Mr Joyce said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police searched Marsden Street and Oakamoor Close in July

The case has been adjourned until Friday for another pre-trial hearing, after pathologist Prof Rutty has examined the body parts.

Mr Snell was last seen alive 11 days before police were alerted to his disappearance on 30 June.

Previously, Derbyshire Police said parts of Mr Snell's body were discovered at the beginning of July during searches of his home in Marsden Street and a site in Oakamoor Close, about two miles away.

Officers continued to search both sites and were also at a small pond in Newland Gardens, off Newbold Road.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC remanded Mr Walsh in custody.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.