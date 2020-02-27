Image copyright Google Image caption The school sent an alert to parents on Wednesday night

A school in Derbyshire has closed after alerting parents to a "confirmed case of coronavirus amongst our parent population".

Burbage Primary School, in Buxton, announced on Wednesday night that the closure was a precautionary measure to allow a deep clean to be completed.

A BBC journalist with a child at the school confirmed the alert was genuine.

Derbyshire County Council and the Department for Health have not commented.

Image copyright Burbage Primary School Image caption The alert stressed it was a precautionary measure

The school, which has about 350 pupils, said it would provide a further update later.

BBC Radio Derby reporter Matt Barlow, who has a son at the school, said: "There's no implication here that any parent that's been into the school has the virus.

"But I'm pleased they've taken this precaution and let parents know."

More than 7,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK since the outbreak began to spread beyond China in January, with 15 cases confirmed positive.

The two latest positive tests were confirmed by England's chief medical officer earlier.

