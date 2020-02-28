Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man said he had been "checked over" by paramedics in white suits

A man who came into "close contact" with a confirmed case of coronavirus will self-isolate and be tested.

The resident, from Belper in Derbyshire, posted on social media he had met someone this week who tested positive.

He wrote to concerned residents who had seen paramedics in white suits: "There's no reason to panic as all this is being treated as a precaution."

Public Health England said there are now 20 cases in the UK.

On Thursday a primary school in Buxton, Derbyshire closed as a precaution after a parent was confirmed as having the virus.

Image copyright AFP / Oli Scarff Image caption The school in Buxton said the decision to close was made independently of health officials

The Belper resident told neighbours he and his partner were "feeling slightly unwell" and were waiting to be tested. He said they were in isolation in the meantime.

"I found out this morning after someone I had been in close contact is now a confirmed case," he told the BBC.

"They did not know they had it while I was around them."

He said paramedics had been to "check them over" but added: "I wasn't showing strong enough signs to be admitted to hospital.

"My advice would be for anyone who dismisses it as just a cold or winter flu to take full precautions."

He said they had been inundated with messages and "kind words" from neighbours offering support and help with shopping, which he called "very touching."

