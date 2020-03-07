Derby

Sandiacre death: Arrest after man's body found in street

  • 7 March 2020
Scene of crime Image copyright Dean Stevenson
Image caption Police were called to the street late on Friday

A man has been arrested after a body was found in a Derbyshire street.

Officers were called to a property on Town Street, Sandiacre, at about 22:00 GMT on Friday and the area was cordoned off overnight.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene but he has yet to be formally identified.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested but police declined to say on suspicion of what or give further details of how the victim died.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites