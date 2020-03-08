Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Police said the 49-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by medics

A motorcyclist died when his bike was involved in a crash with a car in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Derby Road, Draycott, at about 11:40 GMT on Saturday.

Derbyshire Police said the 49-year-old was treated by a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokesman said officers were looking to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with any dashcam footage.

