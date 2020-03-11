Image copyright Kim Beaney Image caption Kim Beaney was excited to start a new career but ended up having to quit, "stressed and exhausted", because of harassment

A woman awarded £74,000 after being sexually harassed by her boss for months hopes her win will show others they can "stand up to bullies".

Highways England manager Grant Bosence contacted Kim Beaney after taking her number from an application form, a tribunal found.

She said the company's response - described as "atrociously poor" by the judge - left her questioning herself.

But she refused to "back down", took the case before a tribunal and won.

'Not believed'

Ms Beaney, 41, from Sandiacre, Derbyshire, said she was excited when she was interviewed for the £18,000-a-year trainee role in February 2017.

Afterwards, the tribunal found, Mr Bosence began sending her unwanted and increasingly inappropriate messages.

He told her to kiss him, sent her semi-naked photos and asked her what "dinner was worth in sexual favours".

Mr Boscence also said he could have her "killed and buried for £4,000", and made it clear she needed him to get the job, the tribunal heard.

The tribunal found she "played along... as she felt she had no alternative".

After starting work, mother-of-two Ms Beaney complained to HR but said she was not believed.

Image copyright Kim Beaney Image caption At the tribunal Mr Bosence maintained "there was nothing inappropriate" in his messages

The tribunal said Highways England asked her "extremely insulting" questions, did not investigate properly and imposed no appropriate sanctions.

She left "stressed and exhausted" in August 2017 when she felt she had no other choice.

The tribunal ordered Highways England Mr Bosence and another worker to pay out in November last year.

Ms Beaney told the BBC: "When I first saw the judgement I cried.

"[After what happened] I had been asking myself, maybe it is me, maybe I'm acting in a way that attracts this attention.

"But I don't feel like that now. Far worse things go on in the work place unreported. I hope people can read about my case and feel they too can fight for their rights."

Image copyright Kim Beaney Image caption Ms Beaney said people who are in her position need to research their rights and get support

A Highways England spokeswoman would not confirm whether Mr Bosence still worked for them.

But she said the case had been "thoroughly investigated internally" and as a result they had "revised and updated [their] policies and procedures".

"The type of behaviour involved in this case is completely unacceptable," she added.

