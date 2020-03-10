Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Graham Snell, 71, was last seen alive on 19 June 2019

A man cut up another man and hid his body parts around a town, including in a badger sett, a court has heard.

Body parts belonging to Graham Snell, 71, were first found in Chesterfield in July following his death the previous month, Derby Crown Court was told.

His head and arms were not found until February the following year.

Daniel Walsh, 30, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, denies murder but has admitted he chopped up and hid Mr Snell's body.

Peter Joyce QC, for the prosecution, said in the days following Mr Snell's death, Mr Walsh bought saws and rubble sacks to use in the disposal of the body.

Jurors heard Mr Walsh took the torso in a bin in a taxi on 27 June and the driver noticed a smell.

"Daniel Walsh told the driver he was at work as a gardener and was using the compost as parts of his employment," Mr Joyce said.

The court heard the bin was then left next to other rubbish outside flats in Oakamoor Close before being found on 2 July.

Jurors heard Mr Walsh later took black bags containing legs and other body parts in a second taxi to Barbon Close where he buried them in a badger sett.

Mr Joyce said the head and arms were eventually found buried in woodland a short distance away from the sett.

The jury was told Mr Snell had visited Chesterfield Police Station on the day he died and complained Mr Walsh would stay at his house without being invited and stole his money.

An officer visited his home the following morning but left again when no-one answered the door.

Mr Joyce said Mr Walsh "went on a spending spree" with money obtained from Mr Snell's bank account, including trips to casinos in Sheffield and arcades in Matlock Bath.

The trial continues.

