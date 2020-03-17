Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Pauline Latham said she was "in a state of distress" at the time of the tweet

An MP has apologised after telling a constituent who asked her about statutory sick pay to "get a life".

Mid Derbyshire's Conservative MP Pauline Latham responded to a constituent who had asked if £94 a week was enough to live on.

Ms Latham has said that at the time she tweeted her reply she was "in a state of distress".

She added this was because she could not bring her brother home from Spain because of coronavirus.

The MP wrote: "I must apologise for the Tweet to a constituent over the weekend.

"At the time, I was in Spain in a state of distress having just visited my brother who is suffering from acute dementia.

"Very sadly, we could not bring him home to the UK because of coronavirus.

"At this time of stress, I received a Tweet from what I perceived to be a keyboard warrior and it pushed me over the edge. I am very sorry I reacted so hastily."

People can receive £94.25 a week of statutory sick pay if they are too ill to work, paid up to 28 weeks.

Self-employed workers are not eligible, but casual or agency workers are.

