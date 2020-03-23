Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Matlock Bath is a tourist hotspot particularly popular with motorcyclists

Visitors who flocked to a Peak District village like it "was a bank holiday" have provoked anger.

Tightly-packed crowds were spotted in Matlock Bath, despite government calls for social-distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Peak District National Park Authority said there were "extremely high" visitor numbers across the whole area and asked people to avoid it.

One resident of 23 years said villagers were "angry".

Sally Dixey, 55, told the BBC: "It was very annoying to see the number who descended on us - it was like a Bank Holiday Monday. It meant people in the village couldn't go out.

"We love our visitors and we'll gladly welcome them back at the end with open arms, but for now, my message for them is to stay away."

Saul Clay, a 38-year-old who passed through Hathersage to visit private land, said that Peak District town was also "busier than normal".

"There were kids with grandparents and mums with prams," he said. "We saw a group of cyclists all sat outside a cafe together.

"It would not have been possible to stay socially distant on the pavement. It's frustrating to see when we're going out of our way to avoid people."

The National Trust and Derbyshire County Council closed their parks as the numbers made it "impossible" to enforce social distancing.

Barry Lewis, leader of the council, said the authority was asking people not to visit "for the first time in [its] history".

Many parks and open spaces across the UK were busy this weekend - prompting Health Secretary Matt Hancock to call those who ignored government advice "very selfish".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.