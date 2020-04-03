Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene

A woman has been arrested after a man was found dead at a Derbyshire house.

The man was found at Frost Avenue, Langley Mill, after police were called at about 02:00 BST. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Derbyshire Police said it was treating the death "as an isolated incident" and that their investigations were in the early stages.

The force said there would be "an increased police presence" in the area while inquiries continued.

