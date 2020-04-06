Image copyright Sean Herring Image caption Residents photographed water gushing down Bullbridge Hill on Monday morning

Hundreds of homes have been left without water after a major water pipe burst.

The pipe on Bullbridge Hill in Ambergate, Derbyshire, burst shortly after 06:00 BST.

Homes in areas of Belper, Ripley and Allestree have been left without water, and the road has been closed by police.

Severn Trent Water said engineers were at the scene to fix the damaged pipe and "get water supplies back on as quickly as possible".

The company said it had received reports from more than 700 homes who were without water.

A spokesman said engineers were trying to divert water around the network to get supplies back up for residents, but added: "We are not sure yet how long this will take."

Severn Trent added: "We can't apologise enough for the inconvenience to anyone affected by the burst pipe this morning as we know how important it is to have water right now.

"It will be our absolute priority to make sure that everyone's water is back on as quickly as possible."

