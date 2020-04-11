Image copyright Alan and Kate Richmond Image caption The panel took Kate Richmond - a former nurse - and her husband Alan five hours to make

A group of villagers who are decorating their red telephone box with stained glass windows have created a special panel to celebrate the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

Alan and Kate Richmond came up with the idea of decorating the booth, in Crich, Derbyshire, a year ago.

The 11 panels installed represent community groups and businesses.

Mrs Richmond, who worked as a nurse for 21 years, said the NHS panel had been particularly meaningful.

Image copyright Alan and Kate Richmond Image caption The couple has replaced 11 windows in the phone booth with stained glass panels

The retired couple came up with the idea of replacing the telephone box windows with stained glass after organising a community fundraiser to install a defibrillator inside it.

Mr Richmond said they had been inspired by a similar idea in Suffolk and had worked with the community to make the glass panels - which include depictions of a fish for the local fish bar, the village well dressing and the Community Heartbeat Trust, which supplied the defibrillator.

Image copyright Alan and Kate Richmond Image caption The panels celebrate local charities, businesses and landmarks

"The phone box was in quite a dilapidated state," said Mr Richmond. "The phone was taken out years ago and the paint was peeling.

"The community raised £2,000 to put a defibrillator in there but I also had the idea of replacing the panels with stained glass."

Mrs Richmond, who did a course in making stained glass, helped lead the project.

Since the coronavirus lockdown, the couple has continued with the scheme by making a panel incorporating the NHS logo.

"It took us about five hours to make," said Mr Richmond.

"The panels get wiped down and cleaned, so they are disinfected before they are installed, and anybody who has come to see it has been doing their social distancing.

"The village support has been wonderful."

