Image copyright The Belper Moo Image caption Residents have used home made vessels to carry their moos further from their windows

A "crazy" town has come up with a unique way to fight lockdown boredom - by mooing in unison.

At 18:30 every evening locals in Belper, Derbyshire, gather on doorsteps and lean out of bedroom windows for a two-minute cattle chorus.

Jasper Ward said the bovine bellow was a way to make staying in "a little bit more bearable".

"The crazy people of this town have taken to it like cows to grass," he said.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, Mr Ward said he expected the project to last for a few days and end with him being "ridiculed on social media".

"But we're three weeks in and at six thirty there's a chorus of moos," he said.

Mr Ward believes hundreds of people join in on busy evenings.

His hometown, which also boasts a Mr Potato Head statue, has a quirky reputation, but he thinks matters may run a little deeper.

"I seem to have unearthed a madness that has only been complimented by this lockdown," he said.

"It's a pretty grim time, so if we can cast a little bit of silliness into the day, that's great."

Becki Farrell said people in the town would talk about this for years: "I'm really pleased he's done something anyone of any age can get involved with for a silly giggle.

"We love the community spirit in Belper."

Isabel Kennedy has mooed since day one, and said: "It's a great way to get the community together be part of something in these crazy and weird times. It's the highlight of my day."

Image copyright The Belper Moo Image caption Some residents have used bagpipes, a saxophone and a didgeridoo to make their moo noises heard

