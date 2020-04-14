Image copyright Calum Beckett Image caption The fire in Woodhead is thought to have been caused by a BBQ that got out of control

Four men have been summonsed to court under new coronavirus legislation after a barbecue set fire to four hectares of Derbyshire moorland.

Police said the men, from Leeds and in their 20s, were accused of meeting people outside of their household, and unnecessary travel.

Fire crews were called to the moorland just off the A628 on the Woodhead Pass at 20:00 BST on Friday.

Police said the men were traced after the fire.

Firefighter Calum Beckett said the barbecue fire was one of two blazes he attended on the moorland on Friday.

He said: "It makes me feel frustrated and upset.

"Currently we're assisting the NHS in delivering prescriptions to patients in Derbyshire.

"At the end of the day when we're in the middle of the moors, that's taking us away from our other work, or going to a house fire"

A court date for the men has not yet been set.

Skip Twitter post by @calumbeckett Tonight I’ve attended two moorland fires on the Woodhead Pass, both were started deliberately. Why can’t people just listen to the advice they are given, stay indoors and not create unnecessary fires that me and my colleagues have to deal with! 😡 @DerbyshireFRS @GlossopFireStn pic.twitter.com/vZ1j05NxBB — Calum Mufc Beckett 🇾🇪 (@calumbeckett) April 11, 2020 Report

