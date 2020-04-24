Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thermal drone footage shows Derbyshire moorland fire

A blaze on moorland in Derbyshire is continuing to burn as firefighters return to tackle the flames for a second day.

The fire is burning on land between Crowden and Glossop, near Chew Reservoir, in an area measuring about four sq miles.

Fire crews and three helicopters from Derbyshire and Manchester have been there since Thursday morning.

Officers said they were working hard to protect the ecosystem and wildlife.

It was confirmed firefighters withdrew from the moors overnight, which is "normal safety practice".

Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Beaters, helicopters and all-terrain vehicles are being used to tackle the flames

As well as "water-bombing" from helicopters, firefighters are using beaters and all-terrain vehicles to tackle the flames.

Crews have been helped by water company United Utilities and local gamekeepers but it is expected to take days to extinguish.

The fire is on moorland next to the A628 but the cause is not yet known.

Area manager Rob Taylor said: "Firefighters returned to the moors at 06:00 following a long and hot day firefighting yesterday.

"We have crews from Derbyshire and Greater Manchester and together we are agreeing the best tactical plan to limit the spread of the fire and to bring the incident the quickest and safest conclusion, to protect that local ecosystem and wildlife."

Residents in the Stalybridge area of Greater Manchester are still advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke that is coming from the fire.

