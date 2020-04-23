Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Firefighters said the blaze is near to the A628, which goes from Crowden to Glossop

People have been asked to stay away from part of Derbyshire as firefighters tackle a large moorland that has broken out.

The fire is currently burning between Crowden and Glossop in an area that is about 1km (3,300ft) by 800 metres (2,600ft) wide.

People have also been asked to keep their windows and doors closed due to large amounts of smoke being created by the fire.

Five appliances are at the scene.

The fire is on moorland next to the A628, and the cause is not yet known.

Firefighters have been using a helicopter to dump water on the blaze, and beaters to put out the flames.

They have been helped by water company United Utilities and local gamekeepers.

