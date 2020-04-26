Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The teenager had been riding from Borrowash to Risley

A 15-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle while cycling between two villages.

Derbyshire Police said Adam Barry, from Sandiacre, died in hospital after he was struck in Derby Road, between Borrowash and Risley, at 21:15 BST on Saturday.

A search is under way for the driver, who failed to stop at the scene.

The vehicle is believed to have passed through Stanton, Ilkeston and Heanor after the crash.

The force said it was working on "a number of significant lines of enquiry" and appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.