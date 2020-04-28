Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the crash near Sawley in Derbyshire

A van has shed its load of pasties over the A50 after being hit by a lorry.

The van had broken down on the westbound carriageway near Sawley when a HGV crashed into the back of it, Derbyshire Police said.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to assist at the scene, between junctions one and two, just after 08:15 BST.

Police said no-one was thought to have been injured and the HGV driver had been reported to appear in court.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.