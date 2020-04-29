Image caption Colleagues at Royal Derby Hospital raised concerns about the consultant

A woman was left "in agony" and with dangerous complications after being operated on by a gynaecologist being investigated by NHS England, her lawyer has said.

The woman felt something had gone seriously wrong at the time and now feels her fears have been confirmed.

She is among 136 women whose cases are being reviewed as part of an inquiry into the gynaecologist's care.

The gynaecologist worked at Royal Derby Hospital.

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust informed the affected 136 women this month.

An initial 58 cases had previously been reviewed and eight of these were identified as having "lapses in care" which resulted in unnecessary harm.

It has now asked NHS England to establish an independent clinical review of the consultant's wider work, to conclude after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clinical negligence lawyer Helen Barry said: "The sheer number of women who have been contacted is deeply troubling.

"My client was left in agony and with dangerous complications after undergoing what she was told was a routine operation.

"She felt something had gone seriously wrong and now these fears seem to be confirmed."

Ms Barry, of Slater and Gordon, said the number of women contacted also raised "serious concerns" about "the level of supervision and oversight at this trust".

The trust's executive medical director Dr Magnus Harrison said: "I would like to express my sincere regret and apologies to any patients who may have received a standard of care that is below that expected.

"We will be working closely with NHS England to establish the full facts and will provide all the necessary support they need during their review."

