Image copyright Abdulla Mohsin Image caption Abdulla Mohsin and Catherine David moved to New Zealand in January 2019, and have been stranded in Fiji since March

Two British nationals "stranded" in Fiji said permission to return to New Zealand has come six weeks too late.

Abdulla Mohsin and Catherine David, originally from Derbyshire, went to Fiji for their honeymoon before New Zealand, where they now live, closed its borders to non-residents in March.

They were then told they could not return as they had the "wrong visas".

They have now been granted an exception to return to the country but no flights are scheduled until the end of June.

Initially, Mr Mohsin and Ms David were told that because they were on a "work to residency" visa, they were not classed as residents, despite living in Auckland since January 2019.

Mr Mohsin, who works for New Zealand's government housing agency, said the exception that they can return anyway had come "six weeks too late".

'Incredibly stressful'

The pair repeatedly tried to get on commercial flights and special charters but each time they were refused the right to board.

"On this trip we've had the coronavirus pandemic, we've battled with cyclones, I've got food poisoning, it's been incredibly stressful," Mr Mohsin said.

"It's cost me an absolute fortune, and if it goes on for much longer I stand to lose my house in the UK."

Mr Mohsin, a project manager, said he was still expected to work from Fiji, and was "currently completing a 28-apartment social housing block in quite a poor area of Auckland".

The couple left for their honeymoon at the beginning of March, when there were no travel restrictions.

Image copyright Sam Rollason Image caption Sam and Carise Rollason got married in Thailand before New Zealand closed its borders on 19 March

Similarly, Sam and Carise Rollason travelled from Queenstown to Thailand for their wedding on 14 March.

Mr Rollason, who works in a timber yard, said: "There was a Covid-19 immigration visa hotline which we rang several times, each time they said we'd be fine, and we'd just need to go into self-isolation when we got back.

"But within four days the advice had just completely changed."

New Zealand closed its borders on 19 March.

The couple, who were also on work to residency visas, chose to return to the UK after being refused re-entry to New Zealand.

They have been staying with Mrs Rollason's parents in Barry, south Wales.

Image copyright Sam Rollason Image caption The couple are now in Barry, South Wales, while trying to return to New Zealand

Mr Rollason, who has lived in New Zealand since 2014 on multiple visas, said: "I've lived there six years, I've paid taxes, and now because I've gone on holiday I can't return.

"Everything is in New Zealand - our car, our pets.

"We can't earn any money, we can't get jobs here because there are none but we still have to pay our rent in New Zealand."

Four other wedding guests have also returned to the UK, after being refused re-entry to New Zealand.

Last week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country would not have open borders with the rest of the world for "a long time to come".

The country has, to date, seen fewer than 1,500 cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths.

A New Zealand immigration spokesperson said the country's border remained closed other than for a few exceptions, which included health workers and "other essential workers".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.