Image copyright Wendy Hunter Image caption Ben Hunter has been cycling the distance using a static bike

An 11-year-old boy is cycling 423 miles (682km) on an exercise bike in memory of his great-grandmother who died from coronavirus.

Ben Hunter is covering the distance from his home in Inverness to where Joyce Wilmot, who was 88, lived in Matlock, Derbyshire on a static bike.

His mum Wendy Hunter said he has been covering about 43 miles (70km) a day in the garden whatever the weather.

Ben is raising money for Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance.

Mrs Wilmot, who died on 19 April, had wanted donations from her funeral to go to the charity, but because of the lockdown Mrs Hunter said "hardly anyone could attend".

Image copyright Alison Latymer Image caption Joyce Wilmot, who was 88, died in Matlock in April

"We were all close to her and disappointed we couldn't come down for the funeral," she said.

"Ben felt sad that not much could be raised."

She added that he came up with his back garden challenge after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £32m for NHS charities by completing 100 laps of his garden. Capt Moore has since been made an honorary colonel.

"He's always thinking of others," she said. "It wasn't surprising he came up with the idea."

Ben, who has been covering about 70km (43 miles) a day, started his challenge on Monday and has so far raised £685.

Image copyright Wendy Hunter Image caption Ben Hunter has been watching videos to occupy his mind while cycling

He initially hoped to complete the distance within the month, but Mrs Hunter believes at the rate he is going, it could be next week.

"He's pedalling away, even in the rain," she added.

Chloe Bass, from Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, described the challenge as "fantastic".

"We want to say a huge thank you to Ben. I'm sure that his great-grandma would be very proud.

"We recognise that families can't say goodbye to their loved ones in the usual way during this difficult time, and really appreciate all donations that we receive in memory of them."

