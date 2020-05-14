Image copyright Simon Edge Image caption Hilary and Stocky have both featured on BBC Countryfile

Two men have been arrested after a female swan was shot dead as she sat on a nest of eggs.

Four ducks were also killed and a male swan was injured on the Chesterfield Canal near Worksop on 1 May.

South Yorkshire Police said her five eggs did not survive but the male swan was recovering well.

The men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and have been released while investigations continue.

Image copyright Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital Image caption Stocky is being treated at Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital

The swans, both about four years old, had featured on the BBC programme Countryfile and had become a familiar sight to visitors by the canal.

The Chesterfield Canal Trust said the shooting of the swans was "upsetting".

A spokesperson for the group said: "As the female swan, Hilary, sat incubating her nest full of eggs, someone took her life by shooting her in the head with an air rifle.

"Her mate, Stocky, was also shot, as he attempted to defend her."

