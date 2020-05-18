Image copyright @DerbyshireRPU Image caption The Derbyshire roads policing unit tweeted a picture of Matlock Bath on Sunday

Villagers at a Derbyshire beauty spot say they are "crying out for help" after thousands of visitors defied requests to stay away over the weekend.

New appeals had been made for visitors not to travel to Matlock Bath after coronavirus lockdown rules were eased.

But residents said it was "as busy as I've ever seen it" and some believe it could damage the economy long-term.

Derbyshire Police told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it did not hand out any fines over the weekend.

Peter Baranek, chair of the parish council, said: "I was outside my house and from 08:30 in the morning, it was a continuous stream of motorbikes.

"I've had a lot of emails and messages from residents who are crying out for help.

"I've written to local councillors and the MP as I think this is a public health issue."

Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, said: "I popped into Matlock to get mower fuel and judging by the sheer volume of traffic, the bunches of cyclists, social distancing not being practised in the petrol station shop, or in the countryside, people must think that Covid-19 is a joke.

"The stay alert and stay local message is not being adhered to."

Image copyright Annie Bryan Image caption Matlock Bath resident Annie Bryan said the village was "as busy as I've ever seen it"

Resident Annie Bryan, who is 20 weeks pregnant, had appealed for tourists to stay away.

However, she said: "It was as busy as I've ever seen it, phenomenal numbers of cars and bikes, it was like being at the TT races.

"I realise they weren't breaking any laws but there is a lack of thought or consideration, and the feeling is it is just going to get worse."

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "The latest relaxation of the guidelines relies on people using their good judgement to ensure they are keeping themselves and others safe.

"It has been the clear guidance to officers to use enforcement as last resort - we would seek to engage, explain and encourage, which most people understand and are abiding by the guidelines and legislation."

