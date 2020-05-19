Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Mark McVey died in hospital on 17 May, four days after the alleged van theft took place

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of killing a suspected van thief.

It is believed Mark McVey, 48, was assaulted after a stolen Mercedes Sprinter was pursued by its owner in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on 13 May.

Mr McVey, from Church Gresley, was arrested in connection with the theft but died in hospital on Sunday.

Two men previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm have since been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Derbyshire Police said the van was reported stolen from Burton Road.

Its owner had followed in another vehicle until it pulled up near the junction with Sorrell Drive, the force said.

Police said two men - aged 53 and 36 - were first arrested on 15 May before being released under investigation, and re-arrested on Tuesday morning after Mr McVey's death.

Both remain in custody.

Officers wish to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from the Burton Road or Sorrell Drive areas.

