A seriously ill singer "who did not expect to live" to see her album recorded, hopes to release a song after more than 100 people offered help.

Kara Jane Spencer, from Derbyshire, has a severe form of ME which now requires full time nursing care.

She was "overwhelmed" with the level of support offered after appealing for help from musicians and technicians.

The 29-year-old now hopes to release a song in August and donate any profits to research into ME.

Ms Spencer was diagnosed with ME - short for myalgic encephalomyelitis - 13 years ago after suddenly losing the ability to walk.

The condition is described by the NHS as a long-term illness with a wide range of symptoms. Ms Spencer said her symptoms were so severe, doctors have warned it could shorten her life expectancy.

Ms Spencer said it has not stopped her chasing her dream and with the help of a family friend, she recorded the vocals one line at a time from her bed.

More than 100 people responded to an appeal for help with creating backing tracks as well as technicians to mix the finished recording.

"I feel like I'm on cloud nine. I keep having to pinch myself to remind me that it's actually real," she said.

"I didn't expect to live to see it - there's a very good chance of me seeing it all through to the end.

"It's really quite amazing and astounding."

She has chosen to use the help of producers Ben Haynes and Liam Hicks in the hope that she wll get the album finished.

Mr Hicks said: "An amazing group of singer-songwriters have come forward and they are beginning to build the music around Kara's amazing vocals and meaningful lyrics.

"Everyone involved has been touched by Kara's story and is determined to help Kara achieve her dream."

Ms Spencer hopes to release her song - Remember Us - on 8 August to coincide with severe ME awareness day.