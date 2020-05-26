Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Colin Cheetham murdered taxi driver Stuart Ludlam at Cromford station in 2009

A "gun fanatic" who shot dead a taxi driver at a railway station has died in prison.

Colin Cheetham murdered father-of-three Stuart Ludlam at Cromford station in Derbyshire in September 2009.

The 71-year-old did not know his victim and appeared to have had no motive other wanting to shoot a "complete stranger", his trial heard.

A Prison Service spokesperson confirmed Cheetham had died at HMP Wakefield on 1 May.

In 2010 the killer, from Ripley, Derbyshire, was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Father-of-three Stuart Ludlam was found dead in the back of his cab

During the trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Peter Joyce QC, prosecuting, said Cheetham had planned the killing meticulously, and spent time checking out the location.

Mr Ludlam was shot as soon as he arrived at the station after being made to kneel in the back of the car.

The Prison Service spokesperson confirmed Cheetham had died, and said the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman had been informed.

Tony Blockley, former head of crime at Derbyshire Police, said: "He never explained why he did what he did.

"We could never find any motive and he never said anything while in prison.

"For the family devastated by the death, they're also left wondering why and will be forever."

