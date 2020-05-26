Image copyright @DerbyshireARU Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze in the early hours

A large fire has ripped through a Grade II-listed building in Derby, causing part of its roof to collapse.

Crews have been tackling the blaze at Friar Gate Goods Yard, off Stafford Street, since 01:13 BST.

Smoke has been seen over the city and crews are using water from the nearby Markeaton Brook to douse the fire.

The fire service said no-one was thought to have been inside the derelict railway warehouse, which was built in the 1870s.

Gareth Murtagh, from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, described the blaze as "significant" and said up to 45 firefighters were at the scene at its peak.

He said: "There was certainly a lot of damage to the roof structure.

"During our firefighting operation some of it has collapsed inside the building."

Police have urged people to avoid the area and keep windows closed, and tweeted: "We've just caught people trying to get into the site to have a look."

Stafford Street, Uttoxeter New Road, Agard Street, Friar Gate and Great Northern Road are closed.

Historic England said the goods yard was built by Kirk & Randall of Sleaford between 1887-88 for the Great Northern Railway at its Friar Gate railway station.

Mr Murtagh said crews did not believe anyone was in the building when the blaze broke out.

He said: "We're unable to access the building at the moment.

"The building is on a large patch of open ground. There have been reports of homeless people here previously."

Firefighters will "probably be here for some time yet" as the structure is "dangerous" and crews are unable to tackle the fire from the inside, he added.

