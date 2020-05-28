Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Large fire breaks out at Long Eaton junior school

A fire in the roof of a junior school has sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Dozens of firefighters are tackling the blaze at Harrington Junior School, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, which broke out at about 12:10 BST.

Videos on social media show thick smoke can be seen for miles around the site.

In a statement, the school said there were no pupils in the building at the time but staff had been left "heartbroken" by the blaze.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said everyone was "safe and accounted for".

Police are also at the scene and have urged people to avoid the area where possible.

Schools in England, which had been open only to vulnerable children and those of key workers during the pandemic, are due to open more widely next week.

But the plans have sparked concerns from teaching unions, head teachers and many local authorities.

Adrian Webster, who attended the school as a child, said he had heard "several small explosions" which sounded like "pops".

"The fire alarms are still audible from the main road here," he added.

Dave Holloway, 42, has two children at the school and said they were both upset.

He added: "If the building is unsafe and unstable and the kids can't go back that will be awful.

"My children are both very much looking forward to going back to school as soon as they can."

Nearby Derby Road is closed in both directions, causing delays on some bus routes.

Local councillor Dan Pitt tweeted: "Terribly sad scenes at Harrington Junior School which is usually a lovely and vibrant school."

