Long Eaton primary school fire 'was accidental'
A blaze that destroyed a school started accidentally, a fire service has said.
Harrington Junior School, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, was gutted in the fire on Thursday afternoon.
No children were inside at the time and everyone got out safely, with two people treated for minor burns.
A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire investigators do not believe the fire to be deliberate, but we cannot at this stage say for sure what the cause was."
A school spokesman said: "[It] has been an extremely difficult day.
"We cannot thank [the emergency services] enough for their work and efforts in trying to save our school. But, it is with regret, that this has not been possible."
A fundraiser for staff and pupils has raised more than £1,000.
