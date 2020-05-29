Image copyright Canal & River Trust Image caption The Canal & River Trust said the damage had harmed the wildlife

Vandals have drained the same section of a canal five times in as many weeks, its owners have said.

Locks along the Erewash Canal in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, have been clamped open at weekends, emptying the waterway.

The Canal & River Trust, said it believes the culprits "know the canal network" and had intended to cause "maximum damage" to wildlife.

It has been reported to police, who have increased patrols in the area.

The Trust said a mile-long stretch between Dockholme Lock and Long Eaton Lock had been affected.

A spokesman said the vandalism was "not something we have seen before".

"Boaters can sometimes leave it open or we have kids messing about, but this looks a bit different because of its regularity. This seems more thought through." he said.

"We can't understand why anyone would want to do this, especially when it affects the wildlife."

Image copyright Canal & River Trust Image caption The Trust said they were working with police to catch the culprits

The canal has seen fewer boaters using the network in recent weeks because of the coronavirus lockdown.

But many are expected to return from Monday.

The Trust said the damage killed many fish and left others having difficulty breathing.

Birds' nests had also been washed away, it said.

"This is so frustrating and I honestly can't begin to understand what's going through the vandal's minds," said Dan Whyment, regional operations manager for the Canal & River Trust.

"The canal is a really beautiful green corridor, full of wildlife, that we know has provided a valuable space for people to get out and clear their minds during the lockdown."

Derbyshire Police asked anyone with information to contact the force.

