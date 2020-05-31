Image caption The new bridge was lifted into position over the weekend

A new bridge has been lifted into place in Derby, reconnecting Chaddesden with Pride Park.

It needed one of the largest cranes in the country to lower it into position, with Derby City Council running a live stream as it happened.

The work is part of a multi-million pound road improvement scheme, and a section of the A52 was closed while it was lifted into place.

The council said the bridge should be open for use by early autumn.

Completing the process has been delayed by about six weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Project manager Phill Massey said the lift went "as well as it could have done".

Image caption The bridge is estimated to have cost more than £6 million

