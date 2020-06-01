Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said one of their officers received abuse from a person swimming in the pool

Hundreds of people have continued to flock to a toxic pool at a former quarry despite repeated calls for them to stay away.

The water at Hoffman Quarry in Derbyshire has been dyed black from its usual bright blue colour, in an attempt to put off visitors.

Police compared the site to "Skegness in peak summer" and issued a number of parking tickets to visitors.

The fire service added one of its officers was abused by a swimmer.

Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Derbyshire Police compared the former quarry site to "Skegness in peak summer"

The water at the site in Harpur Hill - dubbed the Blue Lagoon - is said to have "the same pH value as bleach".

It has been dyed black to make it appear "less attractive" after warnings for people to avoid the site were ignored last week.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Cones were put on local streets to deter visitor parking

Authorities said "no waiting" cones were also put up on local streets to deter visitor parking and PCSOs were present to support residents.

Despite these steps, Derbyshire's roads policing unit said: "The blue lagoon and surrounding area is still like Skegness in peak summer."

On Friday, a person was seen swimming in the newly dyed water.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the swimmer abused one of their officers after they tried to "warn him of danger".

Image copyright DuncG Image caption "Many hundreds of people" were seen at the former quarry on Bank Holiday Monday

Kev Page, from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, told BBC Radio Derby: "We have got a physical presence here at the quarry to try to deter and educate people.

"Sadly we can't enforce that people do not go up there."

David Whelan, also from the service, said the site was "pretty horrible" with discarded litter and broken glass on the ground.

"The 10,000 people that have visited over the last few days have really left their mark and it's going to take a lot of clearing up," he added.

Image copyright Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire service said the area around the pool was "pretty horrible"

