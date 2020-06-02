Image copyright Ashmere Derbyshire Image caption Ada Daniel with nearly 200 birthday cards

Care home staff who set out to get 105 cards sent in for a resident's 105th birthday have ended up receiving nearly 200.

Workers at Codnor Park Care Home in Ripley, Derbyshire, wanted to give Ada Daniel a day to remember.

On the care home's Facebook page, they invited people to send cards in - and have so far received 185.

Mrs Daniel worked her way through the pile during her birthday on Monday before celebrating with cake and songs.

Image copyright Ashmere Derbyshire Image caption Mrs Daniel thanked carers who organised the appeal

"I can't believe how many cards I received, there are so many," she said.

"The carers at Codnor Park have been absolutely fantastic, I can't thank them enough for everything they do.

"I've had a lovely birthday with a birthday cake and some singing, which is my favourite thing to do."

The former mill worker and farm hand, born in Ambergate, Derbyshire in 1915, put her longevity down to not worrying about things and keeping busy.

Staff at the care home said late arriving cards could still push the total past 200.

Jodie Sharpe said: "We were so overwhelmed by the incredible response from all the local community and the generous people who sent Ada a card.

"In these unprecedented and uncertain times, it's fantastic that people can pull together to make someone's day extra special."

Image copyright Ashmere Derbyshire Image caption Cards began arriving soon after the appeal was posted last month

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.