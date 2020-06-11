Image copyright Paul Watson Image caption Alma Watson, pictured with son Paul, defied expectations and beat coronavirus after two months at the Royal Derby Hospital.

A woman who was put on end-of-life care after contracting coronavirus has celebrated her 90th birthday.

Alma Watson's family was told she could have hours to live after her condition rapidly deteriorated in April.

But after months of treatment at the Royal Derby Hospital, she is free of Covid-19 and being treated in a care home.

Her son Paul thanked the NHS and said her recovery is "a miracle".

Mrs Watson, a grandmother-of-five, was admitted from a care home to hospital on 15 April with suspected coronavirus.

"A week later she was classed as end-of-life," her son said.

"Me and my sister Tina got the call to say there was nothing more they could do, and my mum's infection rate had gone through the roof."

'Kept on fighting'

The siblings visited their mother at the Macmillan unit and said their goodbyes, where doctors believed Mrs Watson had "between two hours or two days to live".

"We were absolutely devastated," he said.

"And from that point you prepare yourself, ready for the phone call, but she just kept on fighting."

Image copyright Paul Watson Image caption Paul Watson, left, was able to visit his mother on her 90th birthday

Mrs Watson was eventually transferred to Aspen Court Nursing Home in Spondon.

Last Thursday, a swab test for coronavirus came back negative.

Mr Watson, 53, said: "Me and my sister were in floods of tears. It's amazing that we've got to this stage. I do think it's a miracle."

His daughter Heather, a nurse at the Royal Derby Hospital, said: "We didn't expect this at all, we definitely didn't think she'd make her 90th birthday.

"We were gobsmacked when the test came back negative."

Image copyright Paul Watson Image caption Alma Watson, her daughter Tina McEvoy, and her granddaughter Heather Watson

She added her grandmother had "a long way to go" and would have to learn how to walk again after spending months in bed.

Staff at the nursing home held a small celebration for the great-grandmother's birthday on Sunday.

