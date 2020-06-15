Charge as abusive message sent to Stan Collymore

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Stan Collymore has worked as a broadcaster since retiring from playing

A man has been charged with sending racist and homophobic comments to ex-footballer Stan Collymore.

The former Liverpool and England striker used his Twitter account at the weekend to share screenshots of the messages with Derbyshire Police.

The force said Leo Maddocks, of Francis Street, Derby, was charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

The 37-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court later.

Derbyshire Police said Mr Maddocks was arrested on Sunday after the force had "received a complaint from a 49-year-old man that he received alleged racist and homophobic comments online".

Mr Collymore, whose other clubs included Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Leicester City, thanked police for their swift response.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.