A man has pleaded guilty to sending racist and homophobic comments to ex-footballer Stan Collymore.

The former Liverpool and England striker used his Twitter account at the weekend to share a screenshot of the message with Derbyshire Police.

Leo Maddocks, of Francis Street, Derby, was charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

The 37-year-old was given a community order and will be monitored electronically for three months.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £85 in court costs after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

Derbyshire Police said Mr Maddocks was arrested on Sunday after the force had "received a complaint from a 49-year-old man that he received alleged racist and homophobic comments online".

Mr Collymore, whose other clubs included Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Leicester City, thanked police for their swift response.

