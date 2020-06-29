Image copyright Gregory Maskalick Image caption Villager Gregory Maskalick put his own flag up in the village of Ockbrook

Rainbow flags were flown by defiant residents of a village whose parish council voted against putting them up.

Ockbrook and Borrowash Parish Council in Derbyshire was branded "out of touch" for its decision, which resulted in two councillors resigning.

Campaigner and resident Gregory Maskalick encouraged people to fly the flag regardless and felt a "sense of awe" after more than 50 households and businesses showed support.

The council has been asked for comment.

Image caption Mr Maskalick said more than 50 households and businesses supported Pride month in Ockbrook and Borrowash

The parish council bought several rainbow flags - a symbol of the LBGTQ+ community - last year in anticipation of supporting Pride month in June.

Councillors Jeff and Sheila Owen resigned when the motion was rejected and the decision not to fly the flag was widely criticised on a community Facebook page.

Image caption The council's chairman said flying the flag could set a "dangerous precedent" for the authority

Mr Maskalick, who set up the Ockbrook and Borrowash Diversity Group, said the voting result "did not represent the community I have lived in for 23 years".

"This is more than about a flag - it's about the community supporting all diversity. In this instance the Pride flag was the focus," said the 60-year-old.

"I was humbled to see so many households coming together to show positivity."

In a previous statement, the council's chairman Michael White had said flying the flag could be divisive and set a "dangerous precedent" for the authority.

Image copyright Gregory Maskalick

