Image caption Denise Richards said she lost two uncles, an aunt and cousins to the virus

A woman who had six family members die with Covid-19 has spoken of her pain at only being able to watch their funerals online.

Equality campaigner Denise Richards, from Derby, said the disease showed how racism and inequality was rife.

Ms Richards said she watched all of the funerals, which included two uncles, an aunt and cousins, via a live stream.

Research indicates people from BAME backgrounds are 1.9 times as likely to die from coronavirus as white people.

In the space of nine weeks, Ms Richards watched 14 funerals for black victims - including the six family members.

"They were all people that were part of my life," she said.

"One of them, my uncle, a pretty healthy chap, it just came out of the blue. It's been really hard."

Image caption Denise Richards' cousin Lloyd died after he was diagnosed with coronavirus

Lockdown restrictions on funeral attendance meant Ms Richards was unable to be there in person.

"It's so painful," she said.

"It's very difficult to watch family members grieving, wanting to reach out to them because they're crying."

"Racism and inequality is rife in so many aspects of our lives and Covid-19 has shown us how serious that is," Ms Richards added.

There have been at least 3,876 black and minority ethnic (BAME) deaths in hospitals in England up to 9 June.

Although this only represents 15.5% of all deaths to this point, age and location shows people from ethnic minority groups are at a far greater risk of dying with Covid-19.

A Public Health England report said the numbers pointed to "historic racism and poorer experiences of healthcare".

It said people from ethnic minorities were less likely to ask for care when it was needed, or speak up about risks where they worked.

A government spokesperson said it was "swiftly working to understand the key drivers of disparities in infection and death rates, and the relationships between the different risk factors".

"We are taking forward the work of Public Health England's recent Disparity Review, which will help us make a real difference to people's lives and protect our communities from the impact of the coronavirus," the spokesperson added.

