Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The same rider was snapped four times

Police are looking for a serial speeder who was caught on camera making a rude gesture.

The motorcyclist was snapped by speed cameras in Woodville, Derbyshire, at least four times earlier this month.

One of the photos showed them defiantly holding up their middle finger as they went past.

Police said the rider remained unidentified, but the bike was recovered on Sunday and identified as a stolen vehicle with false plates.

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption The biker was found parked in Midway on Sunday

Officers from the local policing team said in a Facebook post: "As you can see they thought it would be funny to make a rude gesture to us as they passed through the speed camera on the A511."

They added forensic work was taking place on the recovered bike along with a helmet and jumper found with it to identify the rider.

