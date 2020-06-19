Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Timelapse video shows Ilkeston gardens rapidly fill with flood water

Residents are calling for action after their homes were flooded with "filthy" water containing dead rats and sanitary products twice in four days.

People living on Beatty Walk in Ilkeston, were still clearing up the damage from the first flash flood when a second hit and overwhelmed hastily put up defences in minutes.

Some have now had to leave their homes.

Water company Severn Trent said it was looking to fix structural problems in the Derbyshire town's drain capacity.

But flood-hit residents questioned why it has taken so long for the firm to act.

At least six homes were flooded on Sunday and again on Wednesday night as two weeks' rain fell in one hour.

Image copyright Charlene Willis Image caption Residents said dead rats were left behind as the water subsided

Liam Barkes, 32, had to move in with his family after waters reached eight inches in his home, irreparably damaging furniture, toys and appliances.

"The damage is devastating," he said.

"Every time we go back the house stinks. Dead rats, toilet roll, baby wipes ended up all over the street.

"This could have been sorted years ago and we would not have had this situation now - they've known about it for years."

Image copyright Liam Barkes Image caption Liam Barkes said he would have to replace all the flooring and furnishings in his house

Lisa Pynegar, 44, who has lived on the cul-de-sac for more than two decades, said floods like these occurred about every six years.

"It's heartbreaking... and we're anxious it will happen again," she said.

She said her hall was flooded with "filthy" water that "smelled of sewage" and she had seen tampons floating in it.

"They need to come and get it sorted. It's been going on for 20-odd years now, that's a long time," she added.

Image copyright Lisa Pynegar Image caption Dozens showed up to help but Lisa Pynegar described it as "fighting a losing battle"

Severn Trent said it hoped to introduce temporary measures such as flood-proof doors and was looking to permanently fix the problem over the next five years.

"We're really sorry to hear about everyone who's been affected by the heavy rain," a spokesman said.

"We're now looking at short-term measures... while considering longer-term options that would help expand the capacity of sewers in the area."

When asked why it had taken so long to act he said they "have to prioritise money where it is needed the most".

Image copyright Liam Barkes Image caption Severn Trent admitted it was possible there was "highly diluted" sewage in the water

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.