Carol Smith said she could feel the poison from her infection moving down her face

A woman said she "could have been dead" after struggling to access NHS care while in quarantine.

Carol Smith, from Derbyshire, flew into the UK from Dubai this month but developed an ear infection soon after.

She said six phone calls, starting with NHS 111 and including one which advised her to lie about her self-isolation, failed to get her help.

Mrs Smith, who eventually decided to self-medicate as she "was panicking a bit", feels the system let her down.

Current coronavirus legislation means residents or visitors entering the UK must not leave the place they are staying for 14 days after arrival.

But after three days Mrs Smith, who has lived mainly in the Middle East for 18 years, started suffering from a possible abscess on her ear and rang 111.

She was advised to go to a walk-in centre but, on reminding them she was self-isolating, was told to wait for further advice.

She said: "The doctor advised me to go to the walk-in centre but I explained again the law and I had filled in a form to say I won't leave the house.

"He said 'the law is changing all the time and 111 just pass these things on to the GPs - just don't tell them'."

Unwilling to do this, Mrs Smith rang the walk-in centre, got a call back, and was eventually phoned by another doctor.

"He told me I had to go the GP practice I was last at - and they in turn told me there was nothing they could do and I should ring 111."

"In the end I was like, 'what do I do now?'. The poison was going down my face, I was panicking a bit.

"Had it been a deep vein thrombosis after a flight, I could have been dead."

Mrs Smith, who ultimately self-medicated with antibiotics, said: "It feels like the system isn't working."

Derbyshire Health United, which runs the local 111, said it reviewed the call and confirmed NHS 111 did not give the advice to go to the walk-in centre.

It said the caller was referred by NHS 111 to the National Covid Advisory Service for a call back.

"This national service, which is totally separate from the DHU 111 service, will have advised her on her next steps", it added.

