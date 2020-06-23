Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Andrew Jackson was found dead in an allotment

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at an allotment in Derbyshire.

The body of Andrew Jackson was found near Prospect Drive in Shirebrook at about 10:00 GMT on 26 January.

A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Two other men, aged 26 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police are also looking for a man believed to have been in Leen Valley Drive at about 01:00 GMT on 26 January.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area is urged to come forward.

Derbyshire Police said out of the nine people previously arrested over the death, six have been released under investigation, two were released without charge and one remains on police bail.

Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

