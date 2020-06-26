Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption A photo found during the raid of a house in Romania is thought to have been stolen from a home in the UK

A picture found during a raid on a house in Romania could have been stolen by a burglary gang operating in the UK.

Derbyshire Police has launched an appeal to find the owners of the photo which was discovered by police in Vaslui two weeks ago.

Officers also discovered a personal handwritten note which could help identify the owners.

The force said jewellery, silverware, and watches were discovered in the raid.

Det Sgt Stuart Kershaw, from Derbyshire Police's international liaison office, said officers believe the items "originate from the UK".

The picture is of a woman and two children, while the note is dated 18 July 1995 to someone called Richard and says: "To wake you up and so come home safely, love Mum and Dad.

"The Global Virgin Challenge."

Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption A handwritten note could also help identify the owner

Det Sgt Tom Grundey, from the Opal serious organised crime team, said: "Often items stolen during burglaries are worth more in memories than in their monetary value - and I am sure this is the case with these two items.

"Our hope is that, with the public's help, that we can find the owners of these two items and begin to understand where other victims may be located."

The suspected Romanian burglary gang are though to have been active in the UK, especially in the Midlands, and other parts of Western Europe.

