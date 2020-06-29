Image copyright Google Image caption Police want anyone who witnessed the collisions or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward

A man has been arrested after a crash in Derbyshire left a woman dead.

The victim was fatally injured when her BMW was in collision with a car the police had received reports about being driven erratically, in Stenson Fields.

A Mitsubishi Outlander was in collision with a number of vehicles in Stenson Road, at about 22:30 BST on Saturday, Derbyshire Police said.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

The BMW driver died in hospital after being involved in the crash with the Outlander at the Wragley Way junction.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and witnessed any of the collisions or might have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area, to contact them.

