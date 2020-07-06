Image copyright Zoe Milly Jones Image caption Social media carried photos of the convoy taking Margaret Francis to hospital

One of the first British people to be diagnosed with coronavirus has spoken about the "bizarre" experience.

Margaret Francis, from Derbyshire, tested positive on 26 February, resulting in her son's school being closed and a media scrum in Buxton.

Four ambulances and medics in protective gear meant her home "looked like a scene from ET".

While fully recovered, she said she was not looking forward to "back to normal" and was nervous about crowds.

Image copyright Margaret Francis Image caption Ms Francis said the situation went from being "a bit of a joke to quite scary"

In late February, while the threat of coronavirus was slowly being appreciated, it was still hoped cases in the UK could be contained.

Ms Francis had briefly felt unwell while staying in a hotel in Tenerife and mentioned it during a routine GP appointment.

She said: "Everybody was very vague at first saying, 'No, no, you won't have it', then it was very quick to receiving a call from the public health service and it became a bit of a blur."

Image copyright AFP / Oli Scarff Image caption The school said the decision to close was made independently of health officials

After being sent for a test, Ms Francis got a call to say she was positive.

"I was very, very shocked. It went from being a bit of a joke to quite scary.

"I just had no idea what the implications were," she said.

Her diagnosis made her the 14th positive test in the UK, and one of the first residents, rather than a tourist or visitor.

Image caption The GP surgery where Ms Francis first mentioned her illness was also temporarily shut

Just before midnight, four ambulances arrived at Ms Francis's house.

"It was very bizarre. They were all in protective gear, they put me in protective gear, it looked like a scene from ET.

"The gravity hit me when I was leaving the house and saying goodbye to my son and boyfriend and I thought, 'This is real, this is happening'."

News of the diagnosis spread rapidly and her son's school, along with the GP surgery, were closed for a deep clean.

Ms Francis spent 11 days in isolation in hospital in Liverpool undergoing tests.

"It was a huge rigmarole," she said, adding the eventual reunion with her son was "very emotional".

Ms Francis said: "I'm not looking forward to when things are getting back to normal. The idea of being out in crowds again does give me anxiety."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.