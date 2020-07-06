Image copyright Family photos Image caption The bodies of Helen Hancock and Martin Griffiths were found by police on New Year's Day

A man has admitted murdering his wife and her new partner on New Year's Day.

Helen Hancock, 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, were found stabbed to death at a house in Duffield, Derbyshire, in the early hours of 1 January.

Derby Crown Court heard Rhys Hancock called police at about 04:20 GMT to say he was at his former marital home and admitted murdering the couple.

Hancock, of Etwall in Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to both murders.

The 40-year-old will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

Police officers found the bodies of PE teacher Ms Hancock and businessman Mr Griffiths in the house.

An inquest heard both had suffered multiple stab wounds and there was a blunt trauma injury to Ms Hancock's right eye.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Rhys Hancock will be sentenced at a later date

A previous court hearing was told Hancock had found out about his wife's new relationship on 26 December.

Hancock's mother had called police just after 04:00 warning them he had left he house with two knives after earlier telling her he "felt like killing them".

A police dog handler was the first to arrive at Ms Hancock's house and ordered the defendant to the floor before arresting him.

Both victims were found in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

Mr Griffiths had already died but paramedics battled for more than 15 minutes to resuscitate Ms Hancock before she was pronounced dead.

Image caption Ms Hancock and Mr Griffiths were found stabbed to death at a house in Duffield

A close friend of Ms Hancock said she been "loving life" in the months leading up to the killings and had climbed Mount Snowdon with her new partner just days before they died.

Another friend described her as "a wonderful mummy to her three beautiful children" and "just a lovely, bright, positive person".

A friend of Mr Griffiths said he was "an absolutely brilliant dad" who was "passionate about his mountaineering".

