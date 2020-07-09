Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 1,500 job cuts are expected to be lost from the engine-maker's headquarters in Derby

More than 3,000 workers have expressed interest in voluntary redundancy at Rolls-Royce across its UK operations.

The engine company announced plans in May to reduce 9,000 jobs across its global workforce.

About 1,500 jobs are expected to be lost from the manufacturer's Derby headquarters this year.

Chief executive Warren East said Covid-19 had "created a historic shock in civil aviation" and volunteers would aim to leave the company by September.

Last month the company confirmed it was looking at closing 3,000 roles across the UK.

Its Derby base is expected to bear the brunt of the British job losses, but 700 roles are expected to go at the firm's Renfrewshire plant in Scotland.

About 52,000 people work for the engine-maker globally, and the company employs about 9,000 people at its Derby headquarters.

Employee John Payne, who has worked for Rolls-Royce for 40 years, previously said: "Derby will be decimated, there are some good engineers there.

"It will hit hard this. It is heartbreaking but as the old saying goes, it is what it is."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In May the aerospace firm said it needed to "take action" after aircraft manufacturers cut production

In a trading update Mr East said so-called engine flying hours had fallen by 75% in the second quarter of the year.

He said it would take the aviation industry "several years to recover", and the firm was resizing its civil aerospace business "to adapt to lower medium-term demand from customers and help secure our future".

The company revealed cash inflow had dropped by £1.1bn.

