Attempted murder arrest after Buxton fight stabbing
- 12 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was injured in a fight.
The 28-year-old was found with a stab wound to his chest after police were called to a disturbance in Fairfield Road in Buxton, Derbyshire, on Thursday afternoon.
Derbyshire Police said he remained in hospital at the weekend and was recovering.
A 26-year-old man was later arrested in Liverpool.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.